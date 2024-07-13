Notebook: Yormark says Big 12 open for business. So, what's next?
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark didn't mince words when discussing the future of the conference during media days."We are truly a national conference, in ten states, four time zones," Yormark tol...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news