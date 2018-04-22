OK, let's talk basketball transfers. All about basketball transfers.
First, Mark Smith.
There's no denying there was a ton of interest initially between Mark Smith and Kansas State. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't have a grasp on the situation or the communication between the two parties early on.
As time moved on, however, the relationship become quiet on both fronts. Did K-State think they were going to lose out on Smith? Did Smith worry he would never be assured a spot at K-State? At the end of the day, probably a little bit of both.
This may end up being something that works out well for both sides.
One way it would work out well for K-State would be landing Parker Stewart.
You'll notice you haven't seen any updates on Stewart on the front page from us, nor his name listed in the subject line of any posts.
Simply put, this is one the Wildcats would like to keep as silent as possible - and keep chatter around Stewart's availability as quiet as reasonably possible - in hopes of wrapping it up relatively quickly.
K-State loves Stewart for a variety of reasons, most obvious of which would be his shooting.
Matthew Moyer was a serious target for the Wildcats. There was no cooling off from K-State, and the Wildcats were surprised when Moyer committed to Vanderbilt suddenly before taking his scheduled visit to Manhattan.
There can be good cases made and differing views if K-State "lost" out on Smith, but they did on Moyer.
Where does that leave NJIT transfer Anthony Tarke? Likely as one of K-State's top two targets at the moment.
Let's not kid ourselves, Tarke is not thought to have a higher ceiling than either Smith or Moyer do. That said, he was very productive at NJIT. It's a lower level Divison-I program, but it's still a Division-I program. He's got good size and athleticism for a wing prospect, and has shown flashes of three-point shooting ability as well.
K-State still expects to have multiple scholarships to give out.
The most likely - and only possible, at least at this time - outcome to get the second spot would be Shaun Williams spending a year at prep school. Williams told KSO more than two weeks ago he still expects to be in Manhattan in June. Those within the program, however, have already been told - in clear terms - Williams will not be on the roster next season.
At the moment we don't believe K-State has any serious targets for 2018 outside of Stewart and Tarke.
This probably won't come as shocking news, but K-State is putting in plenty of work this off-season coming off the Elite Eight run.
There are practices being led multiple times a week by Barry Brown - who called a well-publicized Sunday practice himself after Kam Stokes' injury last season - during the off-season months.
The talk about "getting back to work" and "expecting more" don't sound like simple lip service from this group. Neither does the idea that Brown is very, very likely to return to the program as opposed to leaving his name in the NBA Draft.
It's well publicized by this point, but Brian Patrick is transferring away from the Wildcat basketball program. What's not as well known, however, is how the split between Patrick and K-State went.
In "exit" meetings, Patrick received some honest feedback about his standing on the roster and what his future appeared to be. Soon afterwards he made the decision to transfer and informed the team and his coaches.
Even after that, Patrick continued to work out with the team and work with the coaches in an effort to find a landing spot for the junior-to-be. Patrick and his family remained in good standing with the staff - and vice versa - despite a potentially difficult situation.
Sticking with hoops recruiting, how about we give you a name to watch and one to probably stop following for the Class of 2019?
K-State extended an offer this weekend to Texas power forward prospect Montavious Murphy, a three-star rated prospect seen to have a very high ceiling but probably also needing some time to grow into his body and his position.
At the same spot, K-State is no longer pursuing post prospect Roman Wilson - at least at this time. Wilson would still have interest in the Wildcats, but to be blunt, the interest isn't mutual at the moment as the Wildcats keep a closer eye on other prospects they like more at similar positions.
It still hasn't been reported elsewhere, but in case you've missed it, both Tyler Burns and Justin Hughes left the K-State program this spring.
You also haven't seen (or heard) much about safety Eli Walker as he was suspended for disciplinary (not legal or health-related issues) through the spring as well.
It's not the first time the hard-hitting safety has been in Bill Snyder's doghouse, but if you're looking for a silver lining, at least he chose to stick with the program through this latest issue.
Things can (and almost always do) change, but at this point there aren't any other major concerns for additional departures from the roster.
Mike McCoy obviously did not play in Saturday's Spring Game. At first we were told it was not expected to be a major issue - even close to the release of this edition of Off the Record - but then got word this evening it may not be a simple issue.
We have to leave it at that, at this point, but it's a situation worth monitoring.
Kendall Adams, Dalton Risner, Abdul Beecham and Denzel Goolsby were held out for the Spring Game and have been held out all spring. It was due to offseason surgery and all are expected to be recovered by the time fall camp begins.
A few are very, very close right now.
In more spring football chatter, a source tells us the Alex Barnes fans saw on the field Saturday is the Alex Barnes who's been present throughout the spring and why he's the best back on the team. This source also tells us there's a gap between Barnes and the rest of the tailback options on the Wildcat roster. Now, that doesn't mean the McCoy hype isn't real, but he's not truly pushing Barnes for the top spot.
The same source believes Landry Weber is somebody who can help the team this fall and isn't just a guy who just stood out during the spring. The question, however is does Weber offer something "different" than what other options already give the K-State receiving corps?
It was mentioned in Friday's recruiting notebook but is worth reiterating: there may have been a breakthrough in Kansas State's pursuit of Wichita defensive end Marcus Hicks.
We are told there was a very productive conversation recently between the two sides. There are no assurances ever, and it doesn't mean that the Wildcats are in the lead for his services. In fact, they still are not. They still trail. But the conversation appears to have made it more realistic.
Head coach Bill Snyder will likely go to see Hicks in the coming weeks and a visit to Manhattan from Hicks is anticipated as well.
Oh, and a quick note on basketball scheduling.
The Wildcats have shown some interest in recent months - maybe even dating a little further back than that - in trying to set up a series with Wichita State.
Let's just say, at the moment, that interest isn't as, uh, shared as much as it once was.
Stay tuned on that one...