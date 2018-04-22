OK, let's talk basketball transfers. All about basketball transfers.

First, Mark Smith.

There's no denying there was a ton of interest initially between Mark Smith and Kansas State. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't have a grasp on the situation or the communication between the two parties early on.

As time moved on, however, the relationship become quiet on both fronts. Did K-State think they were going to lose out on Smith? Did Smith worry he would never be assured a spot at K-State? At the end of the day, probably a little bit of both.

This may end up being something that works out well for both sides.

One way it would work out well for K-State would be landing Parker Stewart.

You'll notice you haven't seen any updates on Stewart on the front page from us, nor his name listed in the subject line of any posts.

Simply put, this is one the Wildcats would like to keep as silent as possible - and keep chatter around Stewart's availability as quiet as reasonably possible - in hopes of wrapping it up relatively quickly.

K-State loves Stewart for a variety of reasons, most obvious of which would be his shooting.

Matthew Moyer was a serious target for the Wildcats. There was no cooling off from K-State, and the Wildcats were surprised when Moyer committed to Vanderbilt suddenly before taking his scheduled visit to Manhattan.

There can be good cases made and differing views if K-State "lost" out on Smith, but they did on Moyer.

Where does that leave NJIT transfer Anthony Tarke? Likely as one of K-State's top two targets at the moment.

Let's not kid ourselves, Tarke is not thought to have a higher ceiling than either Smith or Moyer do. That said, he was very productive at NJIT. It's a lower level Divison-I program, but it's still a Division-I program. He's got good size and athleticism for a wing prospect, and has shown flashes of three-point shooting ability as well.

K-State still expects to have multiple scholarships to give out.

The most likely - and only possible, at least at this time - outcome to get the second spot would be Shaun Williams spending a year at prep school. Williams told KSO more than two weeks ago he still expects to be in Manhattan in June. Those within the program, however, have already been told - in clear terms - Williams will not be on the roster next season.



At the moment we don't believe K-State has any serious targets for 2018 outside of Stewart and Tarke.