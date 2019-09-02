K-STATE CONTINUES HOMESTAND WITH BOWLING GREEN

Following a dominating 49-14 win over Nicholls in Chris Klieman’s first game as head coach, K-State will host Bowling Green at 11 a.m. on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest will be shown on FSN with Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and former K-State linebacker Ben Leber (analyst) on the call. The game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on Sirius channel 211, XM Channel 200 and in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

A LOOK AT K-STATE

• K-State opened the Chris Klieman era with a 49-14 win, the largest margin of victory by a head coach in his debut in school history.

• K-State rushed for 361 yards in the opener, the most by a Wildcat team in a season opener since 1981, while its 573 yards of total offense ranked as the seventh-most in school history for a single game.

• The Cats held the ball for 41:09 in the game, its largest time of possession total since 1997 (Texas A&M) and longest so far this season in college football.

• Five different players recorded rushing touchdowns in the opener, while James Gilbert shined in his Wildcat debut rushing for 115 yards on 18 carries, marking the second most rushing yardage by a Wildcat in their debut.

• The rushing attack has an experienced offensive line in front of it as there are five seniors in the starting rotation led by 39-game starter Scott Frantz, Tyler Mitchell with 31 starts and 25 by center Adam Holtorf.

• Skylar Thompson shined in his 2019 debut, finishing with 212 yards and a TD passing on 16-of-22 aim and also 30 yards rushing on 10 carries, including one score.

• At receiver, Dalton Schoen eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker for his career and led the way with three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

• Much like its counterpart on offense, the defensive line is stacked with a two-deep of veteran players, headlined by senior tackle Trey Dishon, senior end Reggie Walker and sophomore end Wyatt Hubert, the latter coming off Freshman All-America honors in 2018.

• Linebacker returns the team’s leading tackler a year ago in Da’Quan Patton, while two of the three defensive backs who led the team in picks last year – AJ Parker and Kevion McGee – are also back. Patton led the team in tackles with five in the opener, while Parker had the team’s lone interception in the game.

• The kicker and punter spots are held down by players who were phenomenal in 2018 as kicker Blake Lynch is back after making 87.5-percent of his field goals last year, while punter Devin Anctil held a 43.6-yard average in 2018.

A LOOK AT BOWLING GREEN

• Under new head coach Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green heads into the game with a 1-0 record after a 46-3 win over Morgan State in the opener last Thursday.

• The Falcons dominated the game, outgaining Morgan State, 620-70, en route to a 43-point win.

• Darius Wade finished the contest with 263 yards passing on 22-of-32 aim.

• Andrew Clair and Davon Jones led the rushing attack, combining for 162 yards on 30 carries.

• Eight different Falcons had multiple receptions in the game.

• On defense, Bowling Green collected five sacks in the opener and only allowed 60 yards of total offense on 40 total plays.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES

• This marks the second time that K-State has faced Bowling Green.

• K-State knocked off Bowling Green, 58-0, in 1997 in Manhattan.

• The Wildcats are facing a MAC school for the 12th time in their history. K-State holds a 9-2 mark all-time against the conference.

• K-State’s last game against the MAC school was 2011 when it earned a 37-0 victory over Kent State.

A NEW ERA

• The new era of K-State Football under Chris Klieman opened in Manhattan last week with a dominating 49-14 win over Nicholls, the largest margin of victory ever for a new Wildcat head coach.

• Klieman was named the 35th head coach in school history on December 10, 2018.

• K-State is now 21-11-3 when debuting a new head coach, including a streak of three-straight wins.

• Klieman is now 3-0 in his inaugural game as a new head coach, earning a 48-3 win over Concordia (Ill.) as the new head coach at Loras College in 2005 and a 34-14 win at Iowa State as the new head coach at North Dakota State in 2014, in addition the win last week.

BIG 12 STRONG

• Kansas State helped the Big 12 earn a perfect 10-0 record during the opening week of 2019.

• The Big 12 was the only conference that opened the 2019 season undefeated, while it was the first time all 10 teams earned wins to open the year since 2012.

TEAM LEADERS

• Kansas State has announced that seven players were voted team captains for the 2019 season.

• The list includes: Skylar Thompson, Trey Dishon, Denzel Goolsby, Wyatt Hubert, Dalton Schoen, Reggie Walker and Adam Holtorf.

• Each are serving as full-time captains for the first time.

• Hubert is just the eighth sophomore in program history to be named a captain. He is joined on that list by Mark Simoneau (1997), Terry Pierce (2001), Josh Freeman (2007), Alex Hrebec (2009), current K-State QB coach Collin Klein (2010), B.J. Finney (2012) and Dalton Risner (2016).

A WINNING HISTORY

• A proven winner with a championship history, Chris Klieman came to Manhattan after capping his five-year stint as head coach at North Dakota State by winning his fourth national championship in 2018.

• Klieman guided the 2018 Bison to a perfect 15-0 record, making NDSU just the fifth team in FCS history to go undefeated and untied on the way to a national championship.

• A native of Waterloo, Iowa, Klieman has a career record of 73-13 (.849), as he went 69-6 in his five seasons at North Dakota State, 3-7 in one year as the head coach at Division III Loras College in 2005 and 1-0 so far at K-State.

• Klieman’s overall winning percentage ranks fourth among all active NCAA coaches – regardless of division – and tops among active FBS coaches.

CONTROLLING THE TEMPO

• K-State showcased a balanced offense in the opener to the tune of 361 yards rushing and 212 passing.

• The Wildcats’ 573 yards of total offense tied for the seventh most in school history and the most ever in a season opener.

• Also, the Cats possessed the ball for a total of 41:09, the most in the nation in the opening weekend and K-State’s largest possession figure since holding it for 41:53 against Texas A&M in 1997.

CONVERT AT A HIGH RATE

• In the opener, K-State converted on 10-of-12 third downs (.833) and that mark was not only the highest in week one of the college football season but also the second highest in Big 12 history.

• The league record is by Oklahoma, which converted 9-of-10 third downs last season against Kansas.

• The rate is also the highest by the Wildcats since at least 1989.

SPREAD THE WEALTH

• Five different Wildcats scored rushing touchdowns in the opener, the most rushing scores in a game since also having five against Charlotte in 2017.

• Additionally, 20 Wildcats played on the season-opening drive. However, six of those remained constant with the offensive line and quarterback Skylar Thompson staying in the entire drive.

• Of the other five offensive positions, 14 Wildcats rotated into the game for an average of 2.8 players per spot.

JAMES JUMPS RIGHT IN

• Senior running back James Gilbert began his K-State career with a splash last Saturday against Nicholls as he rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

• The Ball State transfer recorded the second-most rushing yards by a Wildcat in their debut. Cornelius Davis had 161 rushing yards in his first-career game against Army in 1966.

UNDER AVERAGE

• Kansas State generally held its Big 12 opponents under their season scoring averages over the past several years, and 2018 was no different.

• The Wildcats held six of their nine conference foes under their season scoring averages entering the game, highlighted by the Oklahoma State and Texas Tech contests.

• K-State held the Cowboys to 32.0 points below their season average, while the Red Raiders were at minus-35.8.

• The Wildcats got the 2019 started in the right direction in that regard as they held a Nicholls team that averaged 32.3 points per game last year to only 14 points.