Kansas State junior guard Barry Brown, Jr., has announced his intention to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, maintaining his amateurism.

“After discussions with my family and the coaching staff, I would like to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft,” said Brown. “In order to keep my college eligibility, I will not hire an agent. Thank you to all the supporters of myself and the Wildcat Nation.”

A 6-foot-3, 195-pound three-year lettermen from St. Petersburg, Fla., Brown can start attending workouts scheduled by NBA teams beginning Tuesday, April 24 and is eligible to compete in the NBA Draft Combine, if selected, from Wednesday-Saturday, May 16-20 in Chicago. He then has until 4 p.m., CT on Monday, June 11 to keep his name in or withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain his college eligibility. This year’s NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

An All-Big 12 Second Team selection and a member of the Big 12’s All-Defensive Team, Brown had a career-best season as a junior in 2017-18, averaging 15.9 points on 44.8 percent shooting (203-of-453), including 31.8 percent (42-of-132) from 3-point range, to go with 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.7 minutes per game. The team leader in double-digit scoring games (29), 20-point games (11), assists (120) and steals (67), he became the first Wildcat to post 500 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 50 steals in a single season.

Brown became the fifth Wildcat to be named to one of the Big 12’s First, Second or Third Teams as well as the All-Defensive Team in the same season, joining Jacob Pullen (2010, 2011), Rodney McGruder (2012), Angel Rodriguez (2013) and Wesley Iwundu (2016). Overall, he is first All-Defensive Team member since Iwundu in 2016.

In helping K-State to its first Elite Eight since 2010, Brown was selected to NCAA South Regional All-Tournament after averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in games against Kentucky and Loyola Chicago. Overall, he averaged a team-best 15.8 points per game in the Wildcats’ four NCAA Tournament games.

Brown finished among the Big 12 leaders in six categories, including scoring (8th), assists (11th), free throw percentage (13th), steals (2nd), assist/turnover ratio (13th) and minutes (6th). He also ranked among the conference’s Top 15 in six categories in league-only games, including scoring (4th), assists (8th), field goal percentage (15th), steals (2nd), assist/turnover ratio (11th) and minutes (6th).

K-State concluded its record-setting 2017-18 season with a 25-12 overall record and the school’s 12th Elite Eight appearance. It was just the sixth 25-win season and the first since a 27-win campaign in 2012-13. Overall, the Wildcats have now advanced to the NCAA Tournament eight times in the last 12 seasons, including four times in coach Bruce Weber’s six seasons.