Official Visit Preview: Kansas State to host two recruits on May 31
Kansas State will begin its official visit schedule this weekend, welcoming two targets to Manhattan beginning on Friday, May 31.
The two will kick off four weeks of visits that will welcome 21 prospects onto campus. That list includes four-star tight end Linkon Cure, a priority target for the Wildcats, and their three current commitments.
However, before that, the Wildcats will welcome wide receiver Jalen Cooper and defensive end Triston Abram this weekend.
Here is a look at Cooper and Abram, and where the pair stands in their recruitment.
***
SUBSCRIBE TO EMAW ONLINE WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
***
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news