Kansas State will begin its official visit schedule this weekend, welcoming two targets to Manhattan beginning on Friday, May 31.

The two will kick off four weeks of visits that will welcome 21 prospects onto campus. That list includes four-star tight end Linkon Cure, a priority target for the Wildcats, and their three current commitments.

However, before that, the Wildcats will welcome wide receiver Jalen Cooper and defensive end Triston Abram this weekend.

Here is a look at Cooper and Abram, and where the pair stands in their recruitment.