We kick off our Offseason Outlook series with a look at Kansas State's quarterback position.

Skylar Thompson will return to lead the Kansas State offense for his senior season (Getty Images)

ROSTER OUTLOOK

SENIOR - Skylar Thompson JUNIOR - Nick Ast (not currently on scholarship) SOPHOMORE - REDSHIRT FRESHMAN - Jaren Lewis TRUE FRESHMAN - Will Howard

2019 PFF NUMBERS

PLAYER SNAPS GRADE Skylar Thompson 807 80.4 Nick Ast 38 68.0

2020 POSITION OUTLOOK

Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein speaks with Skylar Thompson at practice in Memphis. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

Skylar Thompson will return for his senior season as K-State's unquestioned starter. Chris Klieman loves Thompson's ability on the field and his leadership, talking about how his team will "always have a chance to win" with Thompson at quarterback during the lead up to the Liberty Bowl. Thompson completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions as a junior. He also ran for 405 yards and 11 scores. That's more than 2,700 combined yards of total offense with 23 total touchdowns against just five interceptions. What you'd hope to see from Thompson as a senior is the ability to create more explosive plays. Thompson's average of 7.79 yards a pass attempt wasn't poor (ranking No. 45 nationally), but you probably would like to see it a bit higher for a team focused on running the football to create big-play opportunities in the passing game. Despite rarely turning the ball over - a huge part of pass efficiency - Thompson finished just No. 61 in the nation in passer rating in 2019, three spots behind Kansas' Carter Stanley for a point of reference.

Jaren Lewis (shown working at practice in Memphis) could be Skylar Thompson's backup. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

The back-up battle will likely be fought by redshirt freshman to be Jaren Lewis and junior Nick Ast. Ast was the backup this year and provides a reliable, prepared option who's also a surprisingly good athlete with a good frame. That said, many close to the program sound like they'd be surprised if Lewis doesn't overtake Ast for the No. 2 job by the time the 2020 season rolls around. That's not set in stone, however. Ast will have every opportunity to hold off Lewis, and there will likely even be a third competitor for that job.

That competitor will be true freshman Will Howard. Now, I'd be stunned if Howard does anything but redshirt in 2020. He's going to be in Manhattan for spring football, however, and won't have significantly less experience or reps in this system than either Ast or Lewis will. Howard will be behind, no doubt, but not years behind like a newcomer would be at many places. K-State has shown a willingness to play people early. If Howard ends up being the second best quarterback on the roster early in his career, he'd certainly have a crack at the No. 2 job. But, it seems much more likely to end up Lewis or Ast, barring Howard simply being too good to keep behind that group.

Will Howard will arrive in time for Kansas State's spring practice (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RECRUITING PROJECTION

This one is easy; Kansas State is done recruiting at quarterback. Jake Rubley was K-State's top target at the position. You could probably say the same for many teams as it relates to the 6-foot-3, four-star rated pro-style quarterback out of Colorado.

Chris Klieman was able to use a long-standing relationship with the Rubley family to help get K-State's foot in the door, then the likes of Collin Klein and Courtney Messingham were able to seal the deal with a commitment.

K-State had interest from other highly thought of 2021 quarterback prospects - the likes of Jacob Rodriguez had camped and is just one name - but Rubley was the focus. And, K-State landed him.