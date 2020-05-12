News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Pulealii has K-State, others standing out

Kansas State offensive lineman target Noah Pulealii
Kansas State offensive lineman target Noah Pulealii (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

Kansas State will try to land a high school prospect from California for the third year in a row. In the Class of 2019, Van Malone and Chris Klieman landed cornerback Kenyon Reed (who is no longer ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}