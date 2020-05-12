OL Pulealii has K-State, others standing out
Kansas State will try to land a high school prospect from California for the third year in a row. In the Class of 2019, Van Malone and Chris Klieman landed cornerback Kenyon Reed (who is no longer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news