Ole Miss receiver Jadon Jackson transfers to Kansas State

Another transfer was added to the Kansas State roster when now former Ole Miss wideout Jadon Jackson committed to the Wildcats. He was offered on Tuesday and quickly scheduled a trip to Manhattan.

That visit has moved him to make his verbal pledge to K-State after playing for Lane Kiffin for three seasons. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and him having played in three seasons, his redshirt is still available but has two season of eligibility remaining.

He will be a senior, but still have a second year of eligibility remaining due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Wildcats have been very active in the transfer market, but Jackson is just the second offensive transfer added this cycle, along with Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The Bentonville, Arkansas native totaled 15 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown in his career with the Rebels.

As a high school recruit, Jackson chose Ole Miss over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington State and others.

Stay tuned to KSO for what Jackson's commitment means for Kansas State as well as a breakdown of his film.