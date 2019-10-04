Logan Mantz and Grant Flanders sat down with freshman forward Montavious Murphy; hear the latest from the talented Kansas State newcomer.

KSO: How’s practice been going so far? Montavious Murphy: It’s been great, just trying to transition from high school to college and just competition and bigger guys. You know, just trying to fit in and learn from the veterans, so that’s the big thing. KSO: Where did you grow up? MM: I’m from Spring, Texas and went to school in Tomball; that’s 15 minutes up the road, and born in Louisiana.

KSO: What was basketball like growing up for you? MM: It really wasn’t much when I moved from Houston. My uncle always told me I was suppose to be tall, so I can’t play soccer or nothing crazy like that, so I played basketball and fell in love with it at a young age and always wanted to compete ever since.

KSO: What was the recruitment to K-State like? MM: Coach (Brad) Korn, when he walked in the gym, he was so tall - and I thought that was crazy - but he was a nice dude, and you could really tell that he cares about his players, and he cares about the future of the K-State program, and that’s what bought me here. KSO: What was conditioning like? MM: The day before conditioning I rolled my foot and I had to sit out, but that stuff happens. I had to sit out two days and had to get right back to it, unfortunately those two days were conditioning, but I have been conditioning after practice ever since. Those three-hour practices with conditioning are incredible, but it is getting me better, so I love it. KSO: What’s your relationship with the newcomers? (DaJuan, Antonio, David) MM: They’re great guys. We all try to learn from different guys on the team, and I mainly try and learn from (Makol Mawien) and just trying to see everything he does, 'cause I’m going to be in his position one day, and those guys are learning from someone else.

KSO: What are some things Mak tells you? MM: Mak, his game is moving, so he is shooting the ball now, so when I see that type of stuff I got to learn from him, so he is just telling me get stronger because you got big guys in the Big 12. Be in the right places and work on my footwork, because footwork is big for me, because I am way faster and quicker than most bigs. KSO: How big (stronger) do you expect to get? MM: Honestly, they say I am still growing, so just getting those pains, so my body is getting bigger. I am at 220 right now. KSO: Have you noticed the speed of college basketball? MM: The guards are so fast, and you have to be in shape to keep up, and you have to take the conditioning serous, 'cause at the end of the day there will be even faster guards out there.

KSO: What is your strength offensively, and what do you still need to work on on that side of the ball? MM: My strength offensively is my quickness, and I use that because I know other big men are not as fast, and I am really trying to learn on post moves and that comes from Mak. KSO: Defensive strengths and weakness? MM: I feel like I can guard anyone, but I am still trying to get Cartier (Diarra), because he is so crafty and smooth and switching off ball screens, you have to be ready for it.

KSO: What is Antonio Gordon showing thus far? MM: He is showing he is able to shoot the ball and is always moving and finding the right areas on the court, and he is learning for Xavier Sneed KSO: Is there opportunity that you could play the wing? MM: I am really trying to learn every position, because then you know what everyone is supposed to do, but right now we are learning the three or four. KSO: What is Coach (Bruce) Weber like? MM: He is a great coach, and he tells you where you’re suppose to be. And, if you get it wrong and on his bad side, he will yell at you, but you just have to suck it up and get it right the next play. KSO: Thoughts on Manhattan? MM: I am loving Manhattan! This is amazing. Right now it is getting cold, and I put on my regular shorts on today to go to class, and I said 'No, this isn’t happening today.'

KSO: How are classes going? MM: The transition between high school and college is crazy, so much work, but that’s why we have multiple study halls. KSO: Thoughts on the new three-point line and the three-point shot? MM: At the start I always had my foot on the line, probably because of the transition from high school, so I had to get into the gym and always shoot behind the line. My three-point shot is feeling good right now. I have been struggling, but everyone struggles, but mainly working on my mid-range and watching film on Dean Wade. KSO: Could you see yourself being a guy like Dean Wade? MM: Everything was great for Dean in that situation, and it was all built for him. KSO: Thoughts on possibly starting at some point? MM: Honestly, it is nice to hear that, but I am just trying to get better, and if that time comes it’ll be amazing. But, if not, I will try to do my best off the bench. KSO: Expectations on the year? MM: I feel like people think we are just freshman, but this freshman group is very nice. People think we are not capable of running up and down the court, but this year I feel like we will be a very good team if we play as a group and do what we suppose to do. KSO: Who has impressed you the most? MM: Mak. His shot has got better, and a guy that big and physical that can shoot is tough to guard. And every time he does a spin move it is going in, so Mak has had the biggest summer. KSO: What about DaJuan Gordan? MM: He is very athletic and uses that when he goes to the rim. And his jump shot is getting better and he is building off it.