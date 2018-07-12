One-on-One with Cartier Diarra
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
This off-season KSO will go "One-on-One" with every member of the Kansas State basketball team. The one-on-one, sit-down interviews will focus on that specific player and on the Wildcats as they co...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news