This off-season KSO will go "One-on-One" with every member of the Kansas State basketball team. The one-on-one, sit-down interviews will focus on that specific player and on the Wildcats as they come off of last year's Elite 8 NCAA Tournament achievement. We start the series off with sophomore-to-be guard Mike McGuirl.

Mike McGuirl and the Wildcats had plenty to celebrate in March. Getty Images

Matt Hall: You just finished up working out with the team out there on the floor; how’s the off-season going so far? Mike McGuirl: “It’s going really well. Everything we expected has happened, which was to get in the gym and get better. That’s what we’ve been doing and will continue to do so.” MH: What’s different about this off-season than last year, which was your first one with the program? MM: “To be honest, it’s different in that everybody knows more. Everybody, most of the people know what to do. Everybody should be a leader and lead each other. Last year was a lot of learning. The older guys were doing a lot of teaching. Mason (Schoen) was doing a lot of teaching last year, Barry (Brown), too. This year it’s more like we know things, we just have to improve upon them. The work ethic has been the same, but the mentality is different.” MH: I’d love to know more about your recruiting process. Athletic and skilled guy who ended up being able to help a good team as a true freshman, but not a ton of interest out there? MM: “(Laughing). Yeah. I never understood it, either. I’m happy things worked out this way. I was fairly under recruited. I’m fine with the way things worked out and that I’m here, but I was under recruited.” MH: From the moment you got here Coach (Bruce) Weber called you the biggest surprise… MM: “I always knew that I belonged here, even when I first came in. (The players) all saw me on my visit when I was hurt, and I sucked, so I had no expectations from them, and it was easy to be a surprise. My mentality was just to come in here and play basketball like I have all my life and just play hard.” MH: Obviously you dealt with injury early in the year and then had to have the redshirt pulled, not an ideal first year. How did you deal with it? MM: “Not how I expected it to go, not at all. I was really down in the dumps for a while. But the support of my friends and family back home, the coaches and certain players here, I was able to stay up and stay positive and work through it. I was able to get on the court and play a little when it most counted.” MH: First play you stood out to a lot of people was your block at home against TCU. What do you remember about that play or reaction you got? MM: “A lot of people looked at it positively, like it was cool, but I was really pissed after that play. I had been the one who just turned the ball over at halfcourt. I knew I had to get it back and not let that happen.”

Getty Images

MH: Another game that really taught people about you was that KU game in the Big 12 Tournament. Was that game big for you? MM: “I just remember going into the game knowing Dean (Wade) wasn’t playing, so there was a big part of me that was ready to get in if need be. Then of course Barry got hurt, and then I knew I was going to have to step in. In previous games I wasn’t playing well when I got on the court. So I just wanted to play basketball, play hard and try to help the team win.” MH: Everybody remembers the Creighton game. But how did you stay so confident leading up to that game with all that had happened? MM: “The people around me helped. The coaching staff, the players, my roommate, Levi (Stockard). All of those people kept me up and kept me believing. That Kansas game definitely helped, too. I remember after that Kansas game realizing they were one of the best teams in the country, and if I could compete with them I could compete with anybody. I just stepped up on the court against Creighton just wanting to win more than anything and tried to do what I could to help the team win.” MH: Can you imagine a better first game in the NCAA Tournament than the one you had against Creighton in your position? MM: “No. I really can’t. It was what I dreamed of as a kid. It was nice for my dream to come true. But after that I realized I have way more dreams and just want to keep going and keep improving. MH: Last thought on the Creighton game; do you have one play that stands out? Is it the buzzer beater, the and-one three-pointer? MM: “The one that stands out is when I missed the dunk. To be honest, when I did that, I was… ugh. I missed it, but I felt like I was really there now. It was real.”