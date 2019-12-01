The first thing I do when I start to create a content item is select a photo. When writing a column about the Kansas State football team exceeding expectations in year one under new head coach Chris Klieman, I naturally looked for a picture of the leader of the Wildcat program. In doing so, however, I remembered Klieman's refusal to use terms like "I" or "me" when speaking with the media, his constant deflections of praise and his desire to credit others for the success of this team. So, I picked a different photo (even though I still really wanted to go with Klieman...)

Kansas State celebrates an eighth regular-season win after knocking off Iowa State. (Getty Images)

Klieman is right, much of the praise should be directed at a senior class of 24 scholarship seniors and a group of assistant coaches who have done a tremendous job in the 2019 season. None of K-State's success happens without those components, and they're every bit as responsible for the Cats' 8-4 regular-season record as Klieman is. That's a season, to be clear, that has surpassed any truly reasonable preseason expectations. Odds-makers set K-State's preseason win total at 5.5, and I thought it was a perfect line. I saw numerous preseason computer models projecting the Wildcats even lower, in the three-to-five win range, and I only predicted K-State to win six games. Truth be told, I probably thought it was more likely K-State would win five games than six, but I consider myself to be a pretty positive person and went with the six. I, of course, undershot it.

The eight wins included a number of meaningful victories. A non-conference road win at Mississippi State felt like a big deal. Sure, the Bulldogs ended up struggling a bit, but that still ended up a bowl team and got K-State going early. There's the win over then No. 5 Oklahoma, of course, a Sooner team that still has a very real shot at making the College Football Playoff with another win over Baylor. K-State hammered Kansas 38-10, in a game that felt more like 88-10, a week later. Then there's last night's regular-season finale against Iowa State, a team picked to compete for a Big 12 title this year and a bit of a darling under Coach Matt Campbell. K-State, in Klieman's first year, posted a regular-season record matching Campbell's best in Ames. No, Iowa State is not - and should not be - the measuring stick, but it's a peer-type program K-State is going to compete against on the recruiting trail and on the field, and it made for a meaningful win.

Let's get back to Klieman, though. While he'll deflect praise, he deserves a ton of it. The Wildcats were 5-7 a year ago, and, bluntly, I thought it was a team closer to 3-9 than it was 7-5. The former North Dakota State coach inherited a program with zero scholarship running backs, one that had lost its three best players in Dalton Risner, Alex Barnes and Duke Shelley, and one that then lost projected No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers Isaiah Zuber and Hunter Rison before fall camp even began. There was no black and white, analytical, reasonable manner in which you'd project K-State would win eight games with all that taken into consideration. The crazy thing, though, is it could have been ever better. While last year's team had a record mostly deserved and maybe on the kind side, K-State was never in genuine danger of losing any of its eight wins in the final minutes this season. The wins did not feel fluky. Two of K-State's four losses, though, came in back-to-back weeks, a three-point loss on the final play at Texas and a disappointing four-point home setback to West Virginia. This K-State team was far, far closer to being 10-2 than it was 6-6.

