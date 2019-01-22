Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 10:14:55 -0600') }} football Edit

OPINION: Hazelton hire one of Klieman's most exciting

Xbwlvtdn0ynxorvaagou
Scottie Hazelton
University of Wyoming
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Its not a big secret I've been pretty high on the staff Chris Klieman has assembled at Kansas State.We broke down the staff (pre-Hazelton) earlier on an edition of The KSO Show. And while plenty of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}