Full disclosure, I felt like you did.

When Hayden Pauls announced his commitment to Iowa State, I had concerns about Kansas State's recruiting.

Ky Thomas' commitment to Minnesota seemed, well, unique enough it didn't really sound any alarm bells. Turner Corcoran to Nebraska was fully expected, and I'll maintain a belief the Wildcats did an excellent job recruiting the elite offensive tackle prospect.

But Pauls, an Emporia native who felt like a K-State lean forever, to Ames?

That has to signal a problem, right?

Maybe not.

Since Pauls' commitment elsewhere K-State has landed the commitment of fullback/tight end Christian Moore, running back Chris Vaughn and offensive linemen Sam Shields. That doesn't take into account, either, the recent commitment of late Class of 2019 member Jacardia Wright.