Kansas State fans were hurting in the hours following what I thought to be a competitive, but certainly heartbreaking, 20-17 loss to an 11-win, ranked Navy team earlier this week in the Liberty Bowl. Yes, the Wildcats were outplayed and out-maneuvered, but Chris Klieman's team also found itself seemingly destined to play overtime in the final seconds. Obviously, that didn't happen following a halfback-toss pass that fooled all (myself included) in Memphis. But, not even a full day later, the Wildcats sent a bigger message than a Liberty Bowl victory ever would have when Jake Rubley committed to the K-State program.

First, a point of clarification. I'm not stating a personal belief that the commitment of a high school senior-to-be is more meaningful than a ninth win in Klieman's first season would have been. I can be as guilty as anybody of worrying more about the kids who aren't on campus yet than the kids who are, but this is an instance where I do understand how much the Wildcats wanted to end year one on a high note. I think it would have been meaningful, and ultimately results on the field should always be worth more than stars or recruiting rankings.

Of course, the two events didn't have to be mutually exclusive, which also begs me to point this out as another example of single game results typically having zero predicable impact on a recruit's decision. Now, all of that said, I'd also be silly not to admit this commitment makes a much, much bigger splash - perception wise - than a win in Memphis ever would have. It will also make a bigger impact with other recruits.

Kansas State QB commit Jake Rubley

Derek Young breaks down Rubley as a player and What It Means for The Wildcat program better than I ever could. But, in short, as a player Rubley is a polished pocket passer with the ideal size, pedigree, arm talent and physical/mental make-up to lead K-State's pro-style attack. Rubley is a good enough prospect that Rivals' lofty four-star, Rivals250 recognition actually ranks pretty low compared to some other well-known talent evaluation services' scout on the signal-caller from Colorado. And, it's those rankings that should send the message. The Class of 2021 represents the first year the leader of the Wildcat program can truly state he is able to recruit for the length of time he'll typically work with a player, and it's already produced his first four-star recruit at K-State. And, of course, it happens to come at quarterback. I don't think the doubt should have been there in the first place, though. The Wildcats did tremendous work with Turner Corcoran and Ky Thomas, for example, without landing their commitments for the Class of 2020. The impression those two prospects had of Klieman, and the K-State program, always left me certain the Wildcats would start winning their share of those types of battles once Klieman was able to gain some footing and simply have some time. The new K-State coach has told his team from day one not to base their beliefs or find value in only the black and white results. That can transition to recruiting, too. Yes, K-State lost on Corcoran and Thomas. However, anybody with knowledge of the process with those two knew it was sound and that similar efforts - combined with more time allotted to build relationships - would produce more ideal results.

Now, we know for a fact Klieman's recruiting process can indeed attract and earn the commitment of a big-time high school prospect. We probably should have known that before Rubley's commitment, after Klieman signed the No. 43 ranked class a couple of weeks ago or when he almost immediately landed the commitments of the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 prospects in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2021. None of those developments had that magical fourth-star included, however. That fourth star that (shhhh) doesn't guarantee success, but one that does have a crazy way of correlating with the most successful players more often than some like to accept. And now we know - as does everybody else - Klieman can attract that kind of player to Kansas State.