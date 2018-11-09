STANDINGS

1) Chris Nelson: 16-11

2) Matt Hall: 15-12

3) Grant Flanders: 14-13

4) Derek Young: 11-16

Alex Delton's legs could be key against KU in Manhattan. USA Today

TWO RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS FOR KANSAS STATE

MATT HALL: Push city, here we come! Since I can't pick that, hook me up with the under, as I don't have K-State scoring three touchdowns, total, in this contest. DEREK YOUNG: The Jayhawks have only surrendered eight rushing touchdowns in the last five games. However, 13 of Kansas State's 15 this season have come in the last five games. I'll still say under, but mainly because I don't think K-State scores three offensive touchdowns Saturday. GRANT FLANDERS: K-State can muster up at least two touchdowns on the Jayhawks, Barnes could be the culprit of two himself. Add in a quarterback draw for a touchdown, and you got the over. CHRIS NELSON: Boy, this is a tough one, especially with K-State's uncertainty at quarterback. This has push written all over it, but I'll go with the under.

Will A.J. Parker be up to the task against the Jayhawks? USA Today

200 YARDS PASSING FOR KU

DEREK YOUNG: The Wildcats won the only game they allowed under this number, but the Jayhawks have went over it four of the last five games after being under it the first four. I know K-State doesn't have Duke Shelley, but something tells me to say under. GRANT FLANDERS: K-State stepped up their defense against TCU, but even Mike Collins went over 200, so I'll take the over that Kansas can do the same. CHRIS NELSON: As pedestrian as TCU's offense was, they still had 218 yard passing. KU will go over 200, and it may be big plays from the running backs in the passing game that get them there. MATT HALL: This is a tough one, but I ultimately think we see the under here. Shelley's loss is huge, but K-State's defense was pretty good last week and will face a struggling Kansas pass offense in this one.

Can Walter Neil grab his first career interception against KU? USA Today

