A pair of Kansas State transfers found their next home today, as they announced their transfer destinations on social media today. Center Jerrell Colbert and guard RJ Jones announced on social media that they would be heading to Texas-based programs. Colbert is heading to SMU, the newest program in the ACC, and Jones is staying in the Big 12 and will play for TCU.

Colbert began his college career at LSU before transferring to K-State when Jerome Tang took the head coach position. After redshirting during his first season, Colbert started 13 games for the Wildcats this season. In 11.3 minutes per game, Colbert averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He also had 33 blocks in 32 games played. Colbert announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal quickly upon its opening, making him one of the first players from K-State to enter the portal.

Jones entered the transfer portal in late April, becoming one of the more recent K-State players to announce his intentions to transfer to a new program. As a true freshman, Jones flashed promising moments for K-State but was never consistent. Jones played in 28 games last season, averaging 2.4 points on 29.4% shooting. In a late-season game against Kansas, Jones hit three three-pointers for K-State, providing juice for K-State when they needed it. Jones was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, holding offers from California, Illinois, K-State, and others. TCU also offered him coming out of high school.