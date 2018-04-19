Brian Patrick will indeed transfer from Kansas State after completing his sophomore season in Manhattan.

KSO has learned that Patrick informed the team of his intentions to transfer over a week ago, but the program kept the news quiet for Patrick as he looked to find another school.

K-State officially released news on Patrick's transfer this morning.

“We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution," K-State Coach Bruce Weber said in the announcement.