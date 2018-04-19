Brian Patrick will indeed transfer from Kansas State after completing his sophomore season in Manhattan.
KSO has learned that Patrick informed the team of his intentions to transfer over a week ago, but the program kept the news quiet for Patrick as he looked to find another school.
K-State officially released news on Patrick's transfer this morning.
“We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution," K-State Coach Bruce Weber said in the announcement.
A 6-foot-5 wing, Patrick averaged 1.6 points per game for the Wildcats last season while shooting 25 percent from three-point range and 31.9 percent from the field. That came after averaging 2.3 points a contest as a freshman while making 42.9 percent of his three-pointers and 47.5 percent of all shots.
Patrick didn't see the floor for a seven game stretch at the end of the regular season and played a total of two minutes in the NCAA Tournament.
Patrick's departure does open up another scholarship for the Wildcats, who are pursuing transfers Matthew Moyer, Parker Stewart and Anthony Tarke.