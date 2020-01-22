The Big 12 Conference today announced the following suspensions for the players involved in the altercation near the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kansas State at Kansas men’s basketball game.

Additionally, both programs were reprimanded for violations of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies as a result of players leaving the bench area during the incident. “This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”

Kansas State’s James Love and Antonio Gordon have been issued suspensions by the Big 12 Conference following their actions at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s Sunflower Showdown men’s basketball game, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Wednesday.

Love has been suspended for eight games, which will begin once he is medically cleared for competition, while Gordon’s suspension will be three games and begin immediately. Until each student-athlete has served their suspension, they are immediately prohibited from traveling with the team to away competition, participating in pregame activities, and being in the team’s bench area. However, each student-athlete may continue to practice and receive related support incidental to their participation as a student-athlete.

“We do not condone this type of behavior in any circumstance and fully support Commissioner Bowlsby’s decision on this matter,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “There is no place for this type of conduct in the game of basketball, or any sport, and in particular this great rivalry. In addition, I would like to offer my appreciation to Jeff Long and the University of Kansas administration and event staff for their efforts in resolving the situation.”

“I’m extremely disappointed in our team’s actions in the aftermath of last night’s game at Kansas,” added Head Coach Bruce Weber. “They do not reflect what our program is about here at K-State. Our team will live with the consequences of those actions and move forward in a positive manner. Our focus going forward is to help our players learn from this situation and ensure that it never happens again.”