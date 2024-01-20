Penn State transfer wide receiver Dante Cephas appears to have enrolled at Kansas State, according to a video posted by Joe Hall, Jr., the program's Director of Student-Athlete Development. The video depicts the early enrollees out bowling and showcases Cephas along with the rest of the group.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DcmVhdGluZyB0aGUgY3VsdHVyZSBoYXMgYWxyZWFkeSBiZWd1bi4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0VNQVc/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFTUFXPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWlkWWVhckVucm9s bGVlczI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWlk WWVhckVucm9sbGVlczI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29vbHNieXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb29sc2J5czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3hDbEZxa2M4MXEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94Q2xGcWtjODFxPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1yLiBKb2UgTC4gSGFsbCBKci4gKEBqb2VoYWxsMzEwKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvZWhhbGwzMTAvc3RhdHVz LzE3NDg1MzQ0ODgwOTM2MzQ2MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

The Pittsburgh, Penn. native played one season at Penn State, starting in six games for the Nittany Lions. However, his impact at Penn State was limited, as Cephas posted just 246 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions. Before joining Penn State, Cephas was a standout at Kent State under Kansas State wide receiver coach Matthew Middleton, who joined the Wildcats before the start of last season. In 2021, Cephas recorded 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns for the Golden Flash, drawing NFL Draft hype. While Cephas's production dropped the next season, he still totaled 744 yards and three touchdowns before entering the transfer portal and committing to Penn State.

Before the start of last season, Cephas drew hype and lofty expectations from all over the place, including the award for the nation's best wide receiver. Cephas was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List during the preseason, making him one of 49 early candidates. Now, Cephas hopes to see those expectations translate at Kansas State under familiar tutelage.

*** JOIN THE DISCUSSION OVER AT THE CAT CAVE FORUM ***

Cephas will join a Kansas State wide receiver room that is looking to add more explosiveness and replace the production of tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver Phillip Brooks, who both declared for the NFL Draft. Cephas will likely fill in as a boundary wide receiver next to rising sophomore Jayce Brown, who broke out onto the scene in the middle of last season. Brown finished with 437 yards and three touchdowns last season but is expected to see increases in both totals next season. The two will hope to form a dangerous duo for quarterback Avery Johnson, who takes over as the team's starter after Will Howard entered the transfer portal. Cephas will have one season of eligibility at Kansas State.