Report: Penn State transfer WR Dante Cephas commits to Kansas State
Penn State transfer wide receiver Dante Cephas appears to have enrolled at Kansas State, according to a video posted by Joe Hall, Jr., the program's Director of Student-Athlete Development.
The video depicts the early enrollees out bowling and showcases Cephas along with the rest of the group.
The Pittsburgh, Penn. native played one season at Penn State, starting in six games for the Nittany Lions. However, his impact at Penn State was limited, as Cephas posted just 246 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.
Before joining Penn State, Cephas was a standout at Kent State under Kansas State wide receiver coach Matthew Middleton, who joined the Wildcats before the start of last season.
In 2021, Cephas recorded 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns for the Golden Flash, drawing NFL Draft hype.
While Cephas's production dropped the next season, he still totaled 744 yards and three touchdowns before entering the transfer portal and committing to Penn State.
Before the start of last season, Cephas drew hype and lofty expectations from all over the place, including the award for the nation's best wide receiver.
Cephas was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List during the preseason, making him one of 49 early candidates.
Now, Cephas hopes to see those expectations translate at Kansas State under familiar tutelage.
Cephas will join a Kansas State wide receiver room that is looking to add more explosiveness and replace the production of tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver Phillip Brooks, who both declared for the NFL Draft.
Cephas will likely fill in as a boundary wide receiver next to rising sophomore Jayce Brown, who broke out onto the scene in the middle of last season. Brown finished with 437 yards and three touchdowns last season but is expected to see increases in both totals next season.
The two will hope to form a dangerous duo for quarterback Avery Johnson, who takes over as the team's starter after Will Howard entered the transfer portal.
Cephas will have one season of eligibility at Kansas State.
