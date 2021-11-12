Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week 11
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 45-15
FAN: 40-20
DY: 38-22
Drew: 35-25
Flando: 32-28
OKLAHOMA AT BAYLOR
DY: OKLAHOMA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA
WEST VIRGINIA AT KANSAS STATE
DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
TEXAS A&M AT OLE MISS
DY: OLE MISS
NELLY: OLE MISS
FLANDO: OLE MISS
FAN: TEXAS A&M
DREW: OLE MISS
NC STATE AT WAKE FOREST
DY: NC STATE
NELLY: WAKE FOREST
FLANDO: NC STATE
FAN: WAKE FOREST
DREW: WAKE FOREST
MICHIGAN AT PENN STATE
DY: PENN STATE
NELLY: PENN STATE
FLANDO: PENN STATE
FAN: MICHIGAN
DREW: PENN STATE
MIAMI AT FLORIDA STATE
DY: FLORIDA STATE
NELLY: MIAMI
FLANDO: FLORIDA STATE
FAN: MIAMI
DREW: MIAMI