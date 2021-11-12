 Kansas State Wildcats football Ekow Boye-Doe
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 13:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week 11

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 45-15
FAN: 40-20
DY: 38-22
Drew: 35-25
Flando: 32-28

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams (AP)

OKLAHOMA AT BAYLOR

DY: OKLAHOMA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA

WEST VIRGINIA AT KANSAS STATE

DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

Ekow Boye-Doe
Ekow Boye-Doe (Getty)

TEXAS A&M AT OLE MISS

DY: OLE MISS
NELLY: OLE MISS
FLANDO: OLE MISS
FAN: TEXAS A&M
DREW: OLE MISS

NC STATE AT WAKE FOREST

DY: NC STATE
NELLY: WAKE FOREST
FLANDO: NC STATE
FAN: WAKE FOREST
DREW: WAKE FOREST

Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

MICHIGAN AT PENN STATE

DY: PENN STATE
NELLY: PENN STATE
FLANDO: PENN STATE
FAN: MICHIGAN
DREW: PENN STATE

MIAMI AT FLORIDA STATE

DY: FLORIDA STATE
NELLY: MIAMI
FLANDO: FLORIDA STATE
FAN: MIAMI
DREW: MIAMI

{{ article.author_name }}