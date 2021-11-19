Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week 12
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 48-18
FAN: 43-23
DY: 41-25
Drew: 38-28
Flando: 35-31
MICHIGAN STATE AT OHIO STATE
DY: OHIO STATE
NELLY: OHIO STATE
FLANDO: MICHIGAN STATE
FAN: OHIO STATE
DREW: OHIO STATE
BAYLOR AT KANSAS STATE
DY: BAYLOR
NELLY: BAYLOR
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
OREGON AT UTAH
DY: UTAH
NELLY: UTAH
FLANDO: OREGON
FAN: UTAH
DREW: UTAH
TEXAS AS WEST VIRGINIA
DY: TEXAS
NELLY: WEST VIRGINIA
FLANDO: WEST VIRGINIA
FAN: WEST VIRGINIA
DREW: WEST VIRGINIA
IOWA STATE AT OKLAHOMA
DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA
WAKE FOREST AT CLEMSON
DY: CLEMSON
NELLY: CLEMSON
FLANDO: WAKE FOREST
FAN: WAKE FOREST
DREW: WAKE FOREST