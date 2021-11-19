 Kansas State Wildcats football Ross Elder
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-19 20:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week 12

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 48-18
FAN: 43-23
DY: 41-25
Drew: 38-28
Flando: 35-31

MICHIGAN STATE AT OHIO STATE

DY: OHIO STATE
NELLY: OHIO STATE
FLANDO: MICHIGAN STATE
FAN: OHIO STATE
DREW: OHIO STATE

BAYLOR AT KANSAS STATE

DY: BAYLOR
NELLY: BAYLOR
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

OREGON AT UTAH

DY: UTAH
NELLY: UTAH
FLANDO: OREGON
FAN: UTAH
DREW: UTAH

TEXAS AS WEST VIRGINIA

DY: TEXAS
NELLY: WEST VIRGINIA
FLANDO: WEST VIRGINIA
FAN: WEST VIRGINIA
DREW: WEST VIRGINIA

IOWA STATE AT OKLAHOMA

DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA

WAKE FOREST AT CLEMSON

DY: CLEMSON
NELLY: CLEMSON
FLANDO: WAKE FOREST
FAN: WAKE FOREST
DREW: WAKE FOREST

