Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week eight
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 32-10
FAN: 27-15
DY: 25-17
Drew: 25-17
Flando: 20-22
KANSAS STATE AT TEXAS TECH
DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE AT IOWA STATE
DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: IOWA STATE
FLANDO: IOWA STATE
FAN: IOWA STATE
DREW: IOWA STATE
OREGON AT UCLA
DY: OREGON
NELLY: OREGON
FLANDO: UCLA
FAN: OREGON
DREW: OREGON
CLEMSON AT PITTSBURGH
DY: CLEMSON
NELLY: CLEMSON
FLANDO: CLEMSON
FAN: CLEMSON
DREW: PITTSBURGH
WEST VIRGINIA AT TCU
DY: TCU
NELLY: TCU
FLANDO: TCU
FAN: TCU
DREW: TCU
WISCONSIN AT PURDUE
DY: WISCONSIN
NELLY: WISCONSIN
FLANDO: WISCONSIN
FAN: PURDUE
DREW: PURDUE