{{ timeAgo('2021-10-29 11:45:00 -0500') }} football

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week nine

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 36-12
FAN: 30-18
DY: 29-19
Drew: 29-19
Flando: 23-25

Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh

MICHIGAN AT MICHIGAN STATE

DY: MICHIGAN
NELLY: MICHIGAN STATE
FLANDO: MICHIGAN STATE
FAN: MICHIGAN
DREW: MICHIGAN

TCU AT KANSAS STATE

DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

Deuce Vaughn and Skylar Thompson
Deuce Vaughn and Skylar Thompson

OLE MISS AT AUBURN

DY: AUBURN
NELLY: AUBURN
FLANDO: AUBURN
FAN: AUBURN
DREW: OLE MISS

PENN STATE AT OHIO STATE

DY: OHIO STATE
NELLY: OHIO STATE
FLANDO: OHIO STATE
FAN: OHIO STATE
DREW: OHIO STATE

CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud

TEXAS AT BAYLOR

DY: TEXAS
NELLY: TEXAS
FLANDO: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
DREW: TEXAS

GEORGIA AT FLORIDA

DY: GEORGIA
NELLY: GEORGIA
FLANDO: GEORGIA
FAN: GEORGIA
DREW: GEORGIA

