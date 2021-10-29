Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week nine
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 36-12
FAN: 30-18
DY: 29-19
Drew: 29-19
Flando: 23-25
MICHIGAN AT MICHIGAN STATE
DY: MICHIGAN
NELLY: MICHIGAN STATE
FLANDO: MICHIGAN STATE
FAN: MICHIGAN
DREW: MICHIGAN
TCU AT KANSAS STATE
DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
OLE MISS AT AUBURN
DY: AUBURN
NELLY: AUBURN
FLANDO: AUBURN
FAN: AUBURN
DREW: OLE MISS
PENN STATE AT OHIO STATE
DY: OHIO STATE
NELLY: OHIO STATE
FLANDO: OHIO STATE
FAN: OHIO STATE
DREW: OHIO STATE
TEXAS AT BAYLOR
DY: TEXAS
NELLY: TEXAS
FLANDO: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
DREW: TEXAS
GEORGIA AT FLORIDA
DY: GEORGIA
NELLY: GEORGIA
FLANDO: GEORGIA
FAN: GEORGIA
DREW: GEORGIA