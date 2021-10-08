 KStateOnline - Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week six
Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week six

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 21-9
FAN: 18-12
DY: 16-14
Drew: 15-15
Flando: 13-17

Spencer Rattler
Spencer Rattler (USA Today)

OKLAHOMA VS TEXAS

DY: OKLAHOMA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA

PENN STATE VS IOWA

DY: PENN STATE
NELLY: IOWA
FLANDO: PENN STATE
FAN: IOWA
DREW: IOWA

Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz (Getty Images)

STANFORD VS ARIZONA STATE

DY: ARIZONA STATE
NELLY: ARIZONA STATE
FLANDO: ARIZONA STATE
FAN: STANFORD
DREW: ARIZONA STATE

ARKANSAS VS OLE MISS

DY: OLE MISS
NELLY: OLE MISS
FLANDO: OLE MISS
FAN: OLE MISS
DREW: ARKANSAS

TCU VS TEXAS TECH

DY: TCU
NELLY: TCU
FLANDO: TEXAS TECH
FAN: TCU
DREW: TCU

Zach Evans
Zach Evans (USA Today)

WEST VIRGINIA VS BAYLOR

DY: BAYLOR
NELLY: BAYLOR
FLANDO: BAYLOR
FAN: BAYLOR
DREW: BAYLOR

