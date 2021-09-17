Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 9-3

DY: 6-6

FAN: 7-5

FLANDO: 5-7

DREW: 5-7