Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 9-3
DY: 6-6
FAN: 7-5
FLANDO: 5-7
DREW: 5-7
NEVADA AT KANSAS STATE
DY: NEVADA
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: NEVADA
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: NEVADA
ALABAMA AT FLORIDA
DY: ALABAMA
NELLY: ALABAMA
FLANDO: ALABAMA
FAN: ALABAMA
DREW: ALABAMA
AUBURN AT PENN STATE
DY: PENN STATE
NELLY: PENN STATE
FLANDO: AUBURN
FAN: PENN STATE
DREW: PENN STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE AT BOISE STATE
DY: BOISE STATE
NELLY: BOISE STATE
FLANDO: BOISE STATE
FAN: BOISE STATE
DREW: BOISE STATE
VIRGINIA TECH AT WEST VIRGINIA
DY: WEST VIRGINIA
NELLY: WEST VIRGINIA
FLANDO: VIRGINIA TECH
FAN: VIRGINIA TECH
DREW: VIRGINIA TECH
ARIZONA STATE AT BYU
DY: ARIZONA STATE
NELLY: BYU
FLANDO: ARIZONA STATE
FAN: BYU
DREW: BYU