Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 14-4
FAN: 11-7
DY: 9-9
DREW: 8-10
FLANDO: 6-12

NOTRE DAME AT WISCONSIN

DY: WISCONSIN
NELLY: WISCONSIN
FLANDO: WISCONSIN
FAN: WISCONSIN
DREW: WISCONSIN

KANSAS STATE AT OKLAHOMA STATE

DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: OKLAHOMA STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

TEXAS TECH AT TEXAS

DY: TEXAS
NELLY: TEXAS
FLANDO: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
DREW: TEXAS

Casey Thompson
Casey Thompson (HookEm.com)

TEXAS A&M AT ARKANSAS

DY: TEXAS A&M
NELLY: ARKANSAS
FLANDO: TEXAS A&M
FAN: TEXAS A&M
DREW: ARKANSAS

IOWA STATE AT BAYLOR

DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: IOWA STATE
FLANDO: BAYLOR
FAN: IOWA STATE
DREW: IOWA STATE

UCLA AT STANFORD

DY: UCLA
NELLY: STANFORD
FLANDO: STANFORD
FAN: STANFORD
DREW: STANFORD

