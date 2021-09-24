Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 14-4
FAN: 11-7
DY: 9-9
DREW: 8-10
FLANDO: 6-12
NOTRE DAME AT WISCONSIN
DY: WISCONSIN
NELLY: WISCONSIN
FLANDO: WISCONSIN
FAN: WISCONSIN
DREW: WISCONSIN
KANSAS STATE AT OKLAHOMA STATE
DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: OKLAHOMA STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
TEXAS TECH AT TEXAS
DY: TEXAS
NELLY: TEXAS
FLANDO: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
DREW: TEXAS
TEXAS A&M AT ARKANSAS
DY: TEXAS A&M
NELLY: ARKANSAS
FLANDO: TEXAS A&M
FAN: TEXAS A&M
DREW: ARKANSAS
IOWA STATE AT BAYLOR
DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: IOWA STATE
FLANDO: BAYLOR
FAN: IOWA STATE
DREW: IOWA STATE
UCLA AT STANFORD
DY: UCLA
NELLY: STANFORD
FLANDO: STANFORD
FAN: STANFORD
DREW: STANFORD