Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 17-7
FAN: 12-12
DY: 11-13
Drew: 10-14
Flando: 8-16
ARKANSAS AT GEORGIA
DY: GEORGIA
NELLY: GEORGIA
FLANDO: GEORGIA
FAN: GEORGIA
DREW: GEORGIA
CINCINNATI AT NOTRE DAME
DY: CINCINNATI
NELLY: NOTRE DAME
FLANDO: CINCINNATI
FAN: CINCINNATI
DREW: CINCINNATI
OLE MISS AT ALABAMA
DY: ALABAMA
NELLY: ALABAMA
FLANDO: ALABAMA
FAN: ALABAMA
DREW: ALABAMA
OKLAHOMA AT KANSAS STATE
DY: OKLAHOMA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA
BAYLOR AT OKLAHOMA STATE
DY: OKLAHOMA STATE
NELLY: BAYLOR
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA STATE
FAN: OKLAHOMA STATE
DREW: BAYLOR
TEXAS AT TCU
DY: TCU
NELLY: TEXAS
FLANDO: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
DREW: TEXAS