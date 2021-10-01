 KStateOnline - Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-01 15:18:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 17-7
FAN: 12-12
DY: 11-13
Drew: 10-14
Flando: 8-16

Kirby Smart
Kirby Smart (USA Today)

ARKANSAS AT GEORGIA

DY: GEORGIA
NELLY: GEORGIA
FLANDO: GEORGIA
FAN: GEORGIA
DREW: GEORGIA

CINCINNATI AT NOTRE DAME

DY: CINCINNATI
NELLY: NOTRE DAME
FLANDO: CINCINNATI
FAN: CINCINNATI
DREW: CINCINNATI

OLE MISS AT ALABAMA

DY: ALABAMA
NELLY: ALABAMA
FLANDO: ALABAMA
FAN: ALABAMA
DREW: ALABAMA

OKLAHOMA AT KANSAS STATE

DY: OKLAHOMA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA

BAYLOR AT OKLAHOMA STATE

DY: OKLAHOMA STATE
NELLY: BAYLOR
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA STATE
FAN: OKLAHOMA STATE
DREW: BAYLOR

Max Duggan
Max Duggan (USA Today)

TEXAS AT TCU

DY: TCU
NELLY: TEXAS
FLANDO: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
DREW: TEXAS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}