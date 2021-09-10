Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week two
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
DY: 4-2
NELLY: 4-2
FLANDO: 3-3
FAN: 2-4
DREW: 1-5
OREGON AT OHIO STATE
DY: OHIO STATE
NELLY: OHIO STATE
FLANDO: OHIO STATE
FAN: OHIO STATE
DREW: OHIO STATE
IOWA AT IOWA STATE
DY: IOWA
NELLY: IOWA
FLANDO: IOWA
FAN: IOWA
DREW: IOWA
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AT KANSAS STATE
DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
UTAH AT BYU
DY: UTAH
NELLY: BYU
FLANDO: UTAH
FAN: BYU
DREW: BYU
BUFFALO AT NEBRASKA
DY: BUFFALO
NELLY: NEBRASKA
FLANDO: BUFFALO
FAN: NEBRASKA
DREW: BUFFALO
WASHINGTON AT MICHIGAN
DY: WASHINGTON
NELLY: MICHIGAN
FLANDO: WASHINGTON
FAN: MICHIGAN
DREW: MICHIGAN