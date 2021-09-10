 KStateOnline - Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week two
Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week two

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS
DY: 4-2
NELLY: 4-2
FLANDO: 3-3
FAN: 2-4
DREW: 1-5

Former K-State QB target CJ Stroud
Former K-State QB target CJ Stroud (Scott Stuart)

OREGON AT OHIO STATE

DY: OHIO STATE
NELLY: OHIO STATE
FLANDO: OHIO STATE
FAN: OHIO STATE
DREW: OHIO STATE

IOWA AT IOWA STATE

DY: IOWA
NELLY: IOWA
FLANDO: IOWA
FAN: IOWA
DREW: IOWA

Boom Massie
Boom Massie (Getty)

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AT KANSAS STATE

DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

UTAH AT BYU

DY: UTAH
NELLY: BYU
FLANDO: UTAH
FAN: BYU
DREW: BYU

BUFFALO AT NEBRASKA

DY: BUFFALO
NELLY: NEBRASKA
FLANDO: BUFFALO
FAN: NEBRASKA
DREW: BUFFALO

Scott Frost
Scott Frost (AP)

WASHINGTON AT MICHIGAN

DY: WASHINGTON
NELLY: MICHIGAN
FLANDO: WASHINGTON
FAN: MICHIGAN
DREW: MICHIGAN

