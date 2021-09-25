Players of the game: Kansas State drops Big 12 opener

In a lackluster performance on offense for Kansas State, running back Deuce Vaughn still found a way to be productive. Instead of on the ground, Vaughn was more effective in the passing game.

His 55-yard touchdown, with about 50 yards after the catch, was the only touchdown for the Wildcats.

No one else really stuck out on the this side of the ball. Sammy Wheeler had one nice reception where he broke a couple tackles and picked up 18 yards. He saw increased usage due to Daniel Imatorbhebhe's injury.

Both quarterbacks, Jaren Lewis and Will Howard, turned it over once each.

Howard's was on a poor snap that was very difficult to handle and ended up as a defensive touchdown for Oklahoma State.

Lewis showed some solid pocket presence for many of his snaps, but his interception was to a defender that stood only 5-10 feet in front of him.