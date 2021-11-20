Players of the game: Kansas State falls to Baylor 20-10

Deuce Vaughn has become a mainstay as offensive MVP and for good reason. He just produces.

In the first half alone, he carried it just seven times but for 115 yards and a score. His 65-yard touchdown in the second half was the first points on the board for Kansas State and was really the only positive in the first half.

The offense wasn't sharp, especially quarterback Skylar Thompson. In his final game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, he was inaccurate and panicked when dropping back more often than not.

The offensive line wasn't the best, but there were several times Thompson held onto the ball longer than he should have. He three the ball 29 times, only completing 15 passes for 158 yards before going down with an injury late in the game.

Running the ball worked the best. Vaughn found a way to pop off almost 12 yards per carry, but Thompson couldn't utilize Vaughn's effective running plays to make the correct passes downfield when guys were open.

The leading receiver on the day was Malik Knowles, with one reception for 48 yards. It was the only big chunk play K-State could muster, Saturday.