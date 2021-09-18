Players of the game: Kansas State moves to 3-0

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DQVRTIFdJTjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9LU3RhdGVGQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0tTdGF0ZUZCPC9hPiDimpIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1F3 cWM2S3FITlEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Rd3FjNktxSE5RPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTMzOTEy NTE5NTMwMDg3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

OFFENSIVE MVP: Deuce Vaughn

Deuce Vaughn does it again. Dating back to last year, he has five straight 100-yard games on the ground, proving he is truly an all-purpose back. As if that wasn't already known. He is the fifth-fastest Wildcat to reach 1,000 yards rushing. Vaughn was pivotal against Nevada and kept the sticks moving at the right times. His huge 16-yard gain on a completion in the second half was important to take the lead after the Wolfpack tied it at 17. If he didn't break the two tackles, it is third and long and the drive likely stalls. Kansas State averaged over five yards per carry, and the offensive line also stood out as an important piece in the win. In fact, as a unit they are the honorable mention offensive MVP. The biggest boost came on the drive from KT Leveston, who was tagging defenders after Josh Rivas briefly had to leave the game. Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe's long touchdown catch with a nasty stiff arm should also be mentioned.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41VEggRkFTVEVTVCBXSUxEQ0FUIFRPIFJFQUNIIDHvuI/ig6Mw77iP 4oOjMO+4j+KDozDvuI/ig6MgWUFSRFMgSU4gQSBDQVJFRVI8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRlRkI/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVGQjwvYT4g4pqSIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ19WYXVnaG4yMj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ19WYXVnaG4yMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0V1WjZ3ZFJoUDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FdVo2d2RSaFA1 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMv MTQzOTMzNTc2NTQ0NDU0NjU2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

DEFENSIVE MVP: Daniel Green

Daniel Green stood out again and earns his second nod of the season as KSO's defensive MVP. He was all over the field and made some big tackles near the line of scrimmage, usually with a couple of other hats near the ball. Overall, the defense was great at all three levels. The secondary did get burned on one deep shot by Carson Strong in the first half, but even on that play, Russ Yeast recovered and did all he could to prevent the long gain and was even whistled for pass interference. Nonetheless, the wideout made an impressive grab through contact. Green gets the nod, but others who should get shouted out as well are Eli Huggins, Tee Denson and Nate Matlack. Huggins made some key stops at the line of scrimmage with no one else around, Denson picked Strong off and Matlack was very good in the second half when Khalid Duke went down with a game-ending injury.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERVVDRSBERVVDRSBXSVQgSVQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Pbmx5MV9EZXVjZTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9u bHkxX0RldWNlMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lUM3JKN2Jo a20iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JVDNySjdiaGttPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEstU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTMyMDA3OTUwNjg1 Mzg5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Landry Weber