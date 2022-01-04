Players of the game: Thompson and Vaughn rise above in Houston

Skylar Thompson went out with a bang in his last game as Kansas State quarterback.

He was 21 of 28 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He had a few throws that really stood out as well.

One was his second touchdown throw to Malik Knowles in the back corner of the end zone and the other was a 34-yard throw to Phillip Brooks in between three defenders along the sideline.

Thompson was perfect on third down, too, which was pivotal in extending drives.

Deuce Vaughn also had a monster game game with 146 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, with three on the ground and one as a receiver. The four touchdowns are the most ever by a K-State player in a bowl game in school history.