Mason, Alec and Gabe from EMAW Online talk about K-State's win over Baylor and what comes next for the Wildcats.

Also Mason defends the Big 12 even more than it deserves and where could K-State ultimately end up in the NCAA, plus the matchup you want to see in Kansas City.

Finally stories on bio-terrorism from Mason and Alec.

EMAW ONLINE YOUTUBE LINK

EMAW ONLINE SPOTIFY LINK

EMAW ONLINE APPLE PODCASTS LINK