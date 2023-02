Mason and Alec dive into three major topics for K-State, starting with Collin Klein's buzz for the Notre Dame offensive coordinator job, but ultimately staying at K-State. Also, a deep dive into the conference realignment news from the week that includes OU and Texas leaving early in 2024, plus the Pac-12 continues to fall behind. The show wraps up with a quick look at the basketball matchup between K-State and Texas Tech on Saturday.

