Mason and Alec reunite for the first time after K-State's win in the Sweet 16. Alec gives his thoughts from the game in MSG, notes on his two major stories on Markquis Nowell and Ish Massoud he wrote on Thursday and previewing the Owls with Mason.

If you missed Thursday night's live reaction show, you can find that podcast here.