Mason, Alec and Gabe discuss last night's K-State loss in Allen and breakdown what K-State has to work on to still have a chance to win the league, and also some reason for optimism. Also what do the results of last night's game mean long-term for K-State. The guys finish by projecting the Big 12's finish and decide a 4-way tie for the conference happens, plus some Big 12 coaching impressions from Mason at the end. No fault to the listeners if you hate that.