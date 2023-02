Mason and Alec dive into K-State's win on Saturday over Oklahoma State and what they liked from the game. Also, what it means for their chances at a top three seed in the NCAA Tournament, as well as a brief preview of Oklahoma for Senior Night in Manhattan. The show finishes with a discussion on Big 12 POTY and Mason's thoughts on the Pac-12's rumored TV partner, ION Television.

