For years special teams coordinator (among many other titles) Sean Snyder has turned in one of the top units in college football.

You could expect K-State to not only make huge highlight plays in the return game, but also to dominate field position and to typically be sound on placements and punts.

This year, however, questions exist. Lots of them.

Last year's starters at kicker, punter, holder, long snapper and kick/punt returner are gone. New contributors throughout the entire unit need to be identified.

Options at kicker include Blake Lynch, Andrew Hicks, Nick McClellan and Jake Roark. Punters Devin Anctil, Bernardo Rodriguez and Jeremy Collier continue to battle. Expect seniors Dalton Harmon and David Tullis - both placed on scholarship for their final season - to compete at long snapper.

Coverage standouts such as Colby Moore and Brock Monty do return, and K-State does figure to remain one of the top kick coverage teams in the country. If teams decide to even attempt returns against Snyder's unit, something they won't have to do with the new kickoff rules allowing fair catches inside the 25-yard line.

Isaiah Zuber and Duke Shelley are going to be the top two options as return men, and each fit the mold of the typical K-State return specialist.