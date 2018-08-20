Position Preview: Special Teams
THE PRESENT
For years special teams coordinator (among many other titles) Sean Snyder has turned in one of the top units in college football.
You could expect K-State to not only make huge highlight plays in the return game, but also to dominate field position and to typically be sound on placements and punts.
This year, however, questions exist. Lots of them.
Last year's starters at kicker, punter, holder, long snapper and kick/punt returner are gone. New contributors throughout the entire unit need to be identified.
Options at kicker include Blake Lynch, Andrew Hicks, Nick McClellan and Jake Roark. Punters Devin Anctil, Bernardo Rodriguez and Jeremy Collier continue to battle. Expect seniors Dalton Harmon and David Tullis - both placed on scholarship for their final season - to compete at long snapper.
Coverage standouts such as Colby Moore and Brock Monty do return, and K-State does figure to remain one of the top kick coverage teams in the country. If teams decide to even attempt returns against Snyder's unit, something they won't have to do with the new kickoff rules allowing fair catches inside the 25-yard line.
Isaiah Zuber and Duke Shelley are going to be the top two options as return men, and each fit the mold of the typical K-State return specialist.
THE FUTURE
Preferred walk-on Maxwell Poduska impressed K-State enough to encourage the Wildcats to bring him in this summer, and the true freshman has continued to work at kicker and punter through camp. Don't be stunned if you see him at one of those spots this year and/or as the kickoff specialist.
In the return game we saw both Jaquavius Lane and Ekow Boye-Doe back deep as part of the scout team returning kicks on Fan Appreciation Day. One hour of practice is not enough to make a major judgement, but we have heard both can be expected to be a part of the return units in the future.
A potentially key target to keep an eye on is Butler Community College's Ty Zentner, a prospect K-State is considering extending an offer and keeping in close contact with.
THE PREDICTIONS
***Prediction 1: K-State's return game and coverage units will remain elite. Don't expect drop-off here with the likes of Zuber and Shelley taking over the return roles. It's as much the other nine players on the field - and the schemes - as it is who's returning the football. The new kickoff rules probably won't impact this side of the return game, and you can bet K-State will take advantage of any shot it gets to return a kick.
***Prediction 2: K-State will run a fake field goal this season. Doubts about consistency at kicker will lead to not only more fourth-down tries, but perhaps also a little trickery from the special teams units. At least one trick, that is.
***Prediction 3: Kicking game issues "cost" K-State a win. Cost is in quotations, as that can be a tricky word to define. No one play, or even small collection of plays, truly costs a team a game. There are always countless ways to review a contest and find ways to change the outcome.
Now that I'm done covering myself there, I do believe there will be a game perceived by fans and media to be lost by the kicking game. Be it missed kicks, poor punts, missed fourth-down tries out of fear of kicking, etc. Something that's long been a strength of the program may be more, well, normal, in 2018.