This is just the usual clash between the 9 and 11 seeds in the Elite Eight, right?

Loyola Chicago shoots it like Creighton, but defends like K-State. OK, the Ramblers aren’t as good as the Wildcats have been on the defensive end as of late, but because of pace, the traditional numbers are somewhat comparable.

K-State is 42nd in the country in scoring defense at 66.7 points allowed per game, which is impressive. But Loyola Chicago is much, much better, ranked fifth at 62.4.

Field-goal percentage defense? The Ramblers hold opponents to 41.6 percent shooting, which is 51st nationally. K-State? The Wildcats are 70th, surrendering 42.2 percent.

But if I’m going by the eye test:

- I watched Nevada take it coast to coast repeatedly late in regulation against Loyola.

- I also saw a team that could be exploited inside, if an opponent were inclined to do so.

- Clayton Custer is a nice story with an even better name, but I can’t see him doing anything that Barry Brown can’t (or won’t) handle.

- The Ramblers pride themselves on riding the hot hand, not being overly reliant on one or two players. Doing that against the Wildcats could be hazardous.

In short, there are several avenues K-State should and could take to emerge victorious today. You just wonder whether it’s going to happen.

It’s not a matter of talent or desire. Sometimes, it just comes down to chance and circumstance. K-State has won four games in a row multiple times this season, so doing so now, in mid-March, wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Then again, Loyola has won 13 in a row, so maybe the Ramblers are due for a loss?

It’s not as if the Missouri Valley Conference champ has been rolling through the NCAA Tournament - its three wins have been by a total of four points.

Frankly, I just think K-State is better - just as I’ve felt the Wildcats have been better than each of their opponents in the first three games of the tournament. I can see the offense - again - doing just enough, probably riding another big game from an unexpected source (Good Kam?) and riding that rock-solid defense to the Final Four.

I’ve learned my lesson, although some of you probably wish I’d continue to pick against K-State.

But I can’t. Not today.

It’s on to San Antonio, folks.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 65, Loyola 58