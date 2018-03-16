Can No. 9 Kansas State topple eight-seeded Creighton today - even with Dean Wade sidelined with a foot injury?

This, suddenly and seemingly, appears to be reality for the lower seed in Charlotte.

Truth is, K-State might not be able to win without Wade, but if Makol Mawien extends his recent ascent - 15.2 points per game in his last six - the Wildcats certainly have a chance.

The program felt pretty good about the availability of its all-league performers just a few days ago. Barry Brown has recovered from being raked in the eye and will go, but Wade’s situation remains murky. A walking boot is a precautionary measure that we’ve seen in Manhattan before, most recently last season when Wes Iwundu rarely practiced during his final month but used the balky footwear to guard against further injury.

Gun to my head? I think Wade plays, but the minutes will be capped at 20 or so.

So what of the doom-and-gloom, disheartening talk Tuesday? Bruce Weber and his coaches want the Wildcats to play free and loose, not worrying about and/or looking for Wade to come to the rescue should they fall behind. He’s not a savior - not now and not even when he was 100 percent. He is, however, a hell of a talent, clearly the best player on this team.

But others can lead the way. In the case of Mawien, who scored a career-high 29 points in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal, others already have.

How does it happen? Well, it will take patience - have to make it a half-court game and throw it into Mawien often - and a keen adherence and understanding of the scouting report. No lapses, particularly on defense, and minimal lulls on offense.

A huge dose of Barry Brown will help, but a contribution or two from unexpected sources - Amaad Wainright? Mike McGuirl? Would Kam Stokes qualify? - will also be necessary.

If you squint hard and long enough, you can see a scenario where K-State pulls this off.

But without a healthy Wade, just don’t bank on it.

It’s unfortunate because at full strength, K-State is probably better than Creighton.

Possibly.

You could at least make a reasonable case, right?

But now?

Too many questions, too much uncertainty.

PREDICTION: No. 8 Creighton 77, No. 9 Kansas State 70