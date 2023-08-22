INJURY UPDATES

Chris Klieman gave fairly positive news on Tuesday in regard to the injury status of two key defensive players for the 2023 season. Daniel Green and Uso Seumalo have both been dinged up in fall camp and have been missing some time. It seemed like both could miss time early in the season and while that is still on the table, it may not be for as long as originally suggested. Klieman noted that both players are on track to return to practice before next week's season opener with SEMO. Good news for sure, but it doesn't lock either into playing for the week one game. That ultimately doesn't mean much, K-State should be able to handle SEMO without both, but if the Wildcats could secure one or both's services for the Troy and especially the Missouri game, it would be important.

A CLEARCUT TOP THREE AT RECEIVER

In addition to the injury updates on the defensive players, equally significant news from Chris Klieman was that a clearcut top three has been set at the receiver position. Keagan Johnson and Phillip Brooks were givens in the top tier of receivers, but there were some questions about who would eventually win the third spot. The answer ended up being the most likely candidate in RJ Garcia. Klieman had great things to say about Garcia and that he had a great fall camp. He will get the first crack at the third receiver spot. Now the questions at receiver inside the program lie with who will step up and fill spots behind those top three. Klieman seemed to be more concerned about that, as well as help in the secondary on Tuesday.

CORNER NOTES