Kansas State women's basketball will look to book their tickets to Albany on Sunday when they host No. 5-seed Colorado at Bramlage Coliseum. With a win, the Wildcats would advance to the Sweet 16, where they would play the winner of No. 1 seed Iowa and either No. 8 seed West Virginia or No. 9 seed Princeton. Tip-off for the Round of 32 matchup against Colorado is scheduled for 1 p.m. Here are some notes to keep an eye on for the game.

COLORADO'S LAST GAME

Advertisement

After entering halftime up by just five points, Colorado turned it on in the second half, outscoring Drake by 13 points in the third quarter to pull away for a victory. The Buffaloes were led by center Aaronette Vonleh, who finished with an 18-point double-double. Guard Jaylyn Sherrod finished with 16 points and 8 assists for Colorado. In total, Colorado was fairly efficient from the floor, shooting 55.4 percent from the floor. They also shot 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Turnovers were a problem for Colorado, but they also forced 19 turnovers and scored 32 points off them.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Vonleh is Colorado's force, averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She's prone to tougher shooting nights, including a 2-point performance in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. But she's equally capable of scoring 20 points, which she did against Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Vonleh will likely draw the matchup against Ayoka Lee on defense, presenting a challenging matchup for Lee. Vonleh is a strong paint protector, and Lee will need to be at the top of her game to dominate this matchup.

KEY TO VICTORY

Get Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell going The NCAA Tournament is won by depth as much as it's won by the star power that a team has. With Lee, K-State has the star. With Serena Sundell, Gabby Gregory, and others, they have the depth capable of making an extended run. Gregory was a force in the second half against Portland, helping her finish with 22 points. Sundell finished with 16 points and nine assists, with most of her production coming in the first half. When Gregory or Sundell gets going, K-State can be hard to stop, as it gives them the versatility needed to win deep in March.

OTHER NOTES

-K-State is 15-3 this season when scoring 70 or more points in the game. They are currently averaging 72.3 points per game. Since 2014-15, the Wildcats are 106-21 when scoring 70 or more. -Leading at halftime has been a key for K-State this season, as the Wildcats are 149-18 when leading at the break under head coach Jeff Mittie. -K-State is 13-4 this season when Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell both score double-figures.