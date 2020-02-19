Read on for a full Preview & Prediction for Kansas State's trip to Lubbock to face Texas Tech.

Cartier Diarra and Kansas State will look to avoid a season sweep by Texas Tech. (Associated Press)

K-STATE (9-16, 2-10 Big 12) at rv/rv TEXAS TECH (16-9, 7-5 Big 12)

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 >> 8:05 p.m., CT >> United Supermarkets Arena (15,098) >> Lubbock, Texas

TELEVISION ESPN2 / WatchESPN Robert Ford (play-by-play)Tim Welsh (analyst)Eric Posman (producer) RADIO K-State Sports Network Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580 Online: TuneIn.com [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] Satellite Radio: XM 384 / Internet 974 Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State (9-16) G: #4 David Sloan G: #3 DaJuan Gordon G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed F: #23 Montavious Murphy F: #14 Makol Mawien Texas Tech (16-9) G: #0 Kyler Edwards G: #1 Terrence Shannon, Jr. G: #3 Jahmi’us Ramsey G: #25 Davide Moretti F: #22 T.J. Holyfield OPENING TIP Kansas State (9-16, 2-10 Big 12) concludes its 2-game road trip through the state of Texas on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) at United Supermarket Arena. The Red Raiders have won 4 of the last 5 meetings, including a 77-63 victory in Manhattan on Jan. 14, while they have won 5 in a row at home over the Wildcats. The game will tip at 8:05 p.m., CT on ESPN2 with Robert Ford (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) on the call. -Provided by K-State Athletics Communications

JUST THE STATS: Numbers & analysis from Jimmy Goheen (@ksu_FAN)

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

K-State lost to Tech in Manhattan over a month ago, following a similar script that we've seen often this season. The Cats dug a big hole, fought back to take a lead in the second half and then Tech took control and won comfortably the last 10 minutes. The Cats turned it over on nearly 30% of their possessions in Manhattan and got dominated in offensive rebounding percentage, 45% to 26%. The Cats did make 59% of their twos, got to the free throw line 34 times - making 74% - and forced a TO rate of 24% from Tech. Tech has become the best 3-point shooting team in the Big 12 and is making over 40% from behind the arc, leading to the second most efficient offense in the league. The Red Raiders are average or below at taking care of the ball and on the offensive glass but decent at getting to the free throw line. The defense isn't quite as dominant as last year in Lubbock, but still very good at forcing TOs and eFG% defense, but last in the league in both rebounding and sending teams to the FT line. This game features the ninth and 10th ranked defenses in FT rate, so don't be surprised with a game well over two hours and a combined 60 free throws.

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

Tech has a really nice mix of returners and impact freshman with multiple guys stepping up game by game in league play. Kyler Edwards was their best player in Manhattan, and he has been playing well lately with four straight games in double figures, 1.06 or better efficiencies in 5-of-7, and at least three made threes in three of the last four. David Moretti has shot really well the last two games from deep, going 5-of-7 and is shooting 42% in Big 12 play. Ramsey played poorly in his last game out vs. OSU, but had efficiencies of 1.14 or better in four of the five previous games. He is also 19-of-31 (61%) in his last six games. Terrence Shannon has struggled quite a bit since back issues sidelined him in late January outside of a great game vs. West Virginia. TJ Holyfield has played well lately, with 40 points combined vs. KU and OU and efficiencies of 1.18 or better in four of his last five games. Finally, Kevin McCullar has been playing well lately with 25 points combined and efficiencies over 1.31 in his last two games. Clarke and Benson both have a few double digit, high-efficiency games, and the rest of the roster are spot duty role players in league play.

FAN'S THREE KEYS

1. Get to the free throw line: The one advantage K-State has is doing a solid job of getting to the FT line against a Tech team that fouls a lot. Granted, shooting well on 34 attempts in Manhattan wasn't enough, but this is still an area K-State needs to do well against Tech. 2. Limit the 3-point shot: Tech is shooting well from three and takes over 38% of its shots from behind the arc, plus the Red Raiders have multiple guys that can shoot it. The Cats must close out and defend the arc well, something that can be difficult in K-State's pressure defense designed to force pressure and TOs. 3. Stay even on Turnovers and rebounding: Tech won both handily in Manhattan, and if that happens in Lubbock this game won't be competitive.

HALL'S CALL: Texas Tech 72, Kansas State 53

Tech has been very good at home in Big 12 play, with its only loss to No. 1 Baylor in a very competitive game. The Red Raiders have had a few huge blowouts at home in league play, beating Oklahoma State by 35, Iowa State by 23 and TCU by 46. For whatever it's worth, those are K-State's last three opponents, and all three defeated the Wildcats. This is not a good match-up for a struggling K-State team, and it's hard to picture the Wildcats staying competitive in this contest throughout.

