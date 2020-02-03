Kansas State (9-12, 2-6 Big 12) welcomes the No. 1 team to Bramlage Coliseum for the ninth time on Monday night, as the Wildcats play host to top-ranked Baylor (19-1, 8-0 Big 12), winners of 19 consecutive games. This will mark the first meeting between the schools this season. It will represent the 21st meeting with the No. 1 team in school history and the first since a 77-68 loss at home to top-ranked Baylor on Jan. 14, 2017. The game will tip at 8:05 p.m., CT on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) on the call.

Scott Drew is in his 17th year coaching Baylor and has had four Top 20 kenpom teams in that span, but this might be his best team yet. The Bears currently feature a Top four defense, a top 25 offense and have won 18 straight games, including wins over Villanova, Arizona, Butler, Texas Tech, Florida, and at Kansas.

Like most Drew teams, this team is very good on the offensive glass (fourth nationally), is really good defending the paint (No. 7 2PT% defense), and blocks a lot of shots (No. 25 in block percentage). The improvements this year have come in taking care of the ball (No. 73 in TO rate, up from No. 258 last year) and in forcing turnovers (No. 41 in TO rate, up from No. 162 last year). This team has been pretty good at shooting threes (35%, No. 93), but doesn't take a bunch of threes (36.7% 3-point rate, No. 197). Finally, Baylor is the slowest paced team in the Big 12, as playing slow has become another Drew staple the last seven seasons.

Once again, Drew went out and got a couple transfers that are key parts for this year's team. MaCio Teague came to Baylor from UNC Ashville and is one of the most efficient players in the Big 12 with an impressive 1.23 offensive rating while scoring 13.1 points per game. He's solid from three at 32% while shooting nearly six per game. Jared Butler has been around for several years and is the second leading scorer for the Bears at 12.3 per game. His efficiency and shooting isn't nearly on the same level as Teague, though. The other transfer is Davion Mitchell from Auburn. He's scoring 9.4 per game and hitting 39% from deep.

Baylor isn't quite as long as in the past, but former D3 transfer Freddie Gillispie is one of the most efficient players in the Big 12 and one of the best rebounders. Mark Vital is undersized at the four and not much of a scorer, but also really good on the boards. Bandoo is a nice scorer and a 41% 3-point shooter off the bench. Mayer is a long guard at 6-9 and another 3-point shooting threat while Clark gives depth in the post.