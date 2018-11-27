You'll see a lot written about how the Kansas State fanbase feels, but what does that really mean?

How is such information being gauged? Twitter messages? Emails? Message board posts?

In an attempt to get a more "real" handle on how fans look at the possibility of Bill Snyder returning and potential options to replace him we did something drastic: Ask them.

It's important to make note, obviously, that a poll on The Foundation, K-StateOnline's premium message board, is not a completely fair representation of the K-State fanbase. While its far and away the biggest community of its type, it still only represents a small portion - numerically speaking - of the fanbase.

It's also worth noting, however, it's by far the largest and most significant group of people you'll find - anywhere - who are passionate enough about K-State sports to give around $100 a year just to read about and discuss the Wildcats.

In short, far from a perfect representation, but one that also wouldn't be wise to ignore.

Here are the questions we asked our members, what they said, and what it means.