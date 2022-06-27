Q&A: Kansas State basketball signee Desi Sills

We caught up with the the Arkansas native to discuss why he picked Kansas State, his thoughts on Tang and his staff, who he compares himself to on the basketball court and more.

Desi Sills is arguably the most significant addition for Jerome Tang and his staff thus far. Although he will only be in Manhattan for a season, the former Arkansas State and Arkansas guard possesses the experience necessary for the backcourt this season.

KSO: What stood out about Kansas State and why did you choose them over LSU, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and others?

Desi Sills: I like them because of the culture. On top of that, they are in the rebuilding stage and I can come in and contribute right way. I know Coach Tang is one hell of a coach that knows how to win at the highest level of basketball, Look what he did during his 19 years at Baylor. Also, K-State fans are one of the best fanbases in the country. Look at the history of the program. I truly believe that with what coach Tang and his staff put together, we can get to the NCAA Tournament.

KSO: Did you get a chance to visit the campus before making your decision? And when will you get on campus full-time to start working with the team?

DS: No, I didn’t take a visit because it was more so my heart leading me there and truly believing in the coaching staff. I’ll be on campus and with the team in July after the dead period.

KSO: How would you describe your game on the floor and how will you help Kansas State in your final season of college basketball?

DS: I’m just a go-getter. I’m the type of player that is going to give you my all, day in and day out. Whatever you need me to do, I’m willing to do, whether that’s a bucket, diving on the floor, taking a charge or guarding the other team's best player. It doesn’t matter because I want to win. K-State is truly invested in me as an upperclassman. I can help with leadership and bring fearlessness and toughness to the team. We all have the same goal and that's to win and get back to the best tournament in the world.