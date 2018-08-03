K-StateOnline spoke with Montavious Murphy shortly after he became Kansas State's first commitment for the Class of 2019. Learn about the three-star talent and how he ended up with the Wildcats.

Matt Hall: I'd love to know your current measureables. Height/weight/wingspan, those kinds of things. Montavious Murphy: I'm 6-foot-8 barefoot and 6-foot-9 with shoes. I weigh 207 pounds, and my wingspan is 6-foot-10.

MH: Is there a player out there you pattern yourself after or see yourself as similar to? MM: I pattern my game after Kawhi Leonard, who just happens to be my favorite player. He's a great all-around player, and that's how I see myself.

MH: What's your favorite K-State uniform? MM: My favorite K-State uniform is the lavender one. Man, I cant wait to put that one on.

MH: What was the reaction of the coaches when you told them of commitment? MM: I called Coach (Bruce) Weber first, and I'm telling you, he was so excited. We talked for over an our about K-State, about him as a coach, about me, about life and just about what to expect when I get there. After I got off the phone with him I called Coach (Brad) Korn, and of course he was going crazy because he was the first K-State coach to lay eyes on me at a tournament over a year ago. He came to so many of my high school games to see me play, so of course he was super excited to hear that I was all in 100 percent.

MH: Tell me a little bit about Coach Korn. MM: Coach Korn is the coolest. I really feel like he's that guy you know. Do you know that before I put out my announcement I had called past players who had either graduated or transferred to find out about their time and experience at K-State? And they all talked about how good of a guy Coach Korn is.

MH: Who would you say finished second in your recruitment? MM: I would say Tulsa, SMU and then Texas A&M. With me, it's about the fit. I have to be able to see myself playing in the style of offense run by the coaches.

MH: Who's your favorite NBA team, and why? MM: I've been a San Antonio Spurs fan all my life because of Coach (Gregg) Popovich and how he's able to bring guys in and develop them and turn them into all stars. He gets these guys to buy in and play a certain way, and they consistently make the playoffs and do very well.

MH: What did your parents think of K-State? MM: We've gone on a lot of visits, but only a few had my parents raving about them, and K-State was one. During and after the unofficial visit we were all on the same page and felt really good about me possibly going there. They really love K-State.

MH: When will you visit Manhattan again? MM: I plan on doing my official visit the weekend of Sept. 1.