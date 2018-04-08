Kansas State hosted a few local quarterbacks at their Junior Day on March 3, with one being Kellen Simoncic of Smithville, Missouri.

He has no offers to his name just yet but has received interest from a few FCS programs in addition to the Wildcats.

Bill Snyder and company have yet to locate or identify a quarterback for the class just yet, so there is time for Simoncic to still impress them enough to warrant an offer. It would likely take quite a performance from him at one of the June camps in Manhattan.

Simoncic will be on hand for one of them, as he has already been invited. His 6-foot-3 frame is pretty appealing, so there’s a build and some physical attributes to work with that has K-State intrigued at the moment.

They impressed the under-the-radar prospect on his visit in the beginning of March.

“Honestly, I really enjoyed it,” he said of his trip. “All of it was great. The people are so welcoming there. You could feel the family atmosphere right from the start and until the very end.

"They practice what they preach. You can see they really care about their players and their players’ families. It was a great time in Manhattan.”