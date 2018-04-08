Kansas State hosted a few local quarterbacks at their Junior Day on March 3, with one being Kellen Simoncic of Smithville, Missouri.
He has no offers to his name just yet but has received interest from a few FCS programs in addition to the Wildcats.
Bill Snyder and company have yet to locate or identify a quarterback for the class just yet, so there is time for Simoncic to still impress them enough to warrant an offer. It would likely take quite a performance from him at one of the June camps in Manhattan.
Simoncic will be on hand for one of them, as he has already been invited. His 6-foot-3 frame is pretty appealing, so there’s a build and some physical attributes to work with that has K-State intrigued at the moment.
They impressed the under-the-radar prospect on his visit in the beginning of March.
“Honestly, I really enjoyed it,” he said of his trip. “All of it was great. The people are so welcoming there. You could feel the family atmosphere right from the start and until the very end.
"They practice what they preach. You can see they really care about their players and their players’ families. It was a great time in Manhattan.”
Had an awesome visit at K-State today! Go cats! @ckleincat7 @KStateFB #EMAW pic.twitter.com/Xd9mxAkJkG— Kellen Simoncic (@Rookieboy9) March 3, 2018
The junior quarterback is about to embark on his senior season. He has a lot to entice programs to offer him a scholarship, not just K-State. However, he will return to Manhattan in June to attempt to do just that.
K-State put in the work to win him over already.
“It was great getting to make a little better relationship with the coaches,” he said. “I really got to know them more and it was nice. The facilities are really nice as well. They are top-notch.”
Collin Klein has been on Simoncic about showing up to camp quite often. He hopes to see Simoncic perform live, which offers a better and more thorough evaluation.
“He just told me to keep working hard on and off the field,” Simoncic said. “He makes sure I’m keeping my grades up and staying focused. He wants me to make sure to get to camp this summer and he tells me that often.
"He said it was very big for me to get there, so he can see me throw in person and not just on film.”